Ole Miss Reacts: How many games will the Rebels win this season?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Ole Miss Rebels fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels have cruised through the first two weeks of the college football season, but more challenging competition lay ahead the next two weeks prior to a daunting SEC schedule.

Ten games remain in the 2022 season, and it seems quarterback Jaxson Dart may be solidifying his place as the starter behind center for Ole Miss. The Landshark defense looks to be one of the better versions of itself in the last ten seasons.

But does this positive momentum mean the Rebels can replicate its historic 10-win total from last season? Or even come close? That is our Reacts question of the week.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/TR2Z8K/">Please take our survey</a>

Personally, there’s a lot left to shake out in the SEC, but there is an enormous game on Oct. 1 vs. Kentucky that will tell fans a lot about this team. A win there and anything is potentially possible for this season - a loss wouldn’t be devastating but would put some limits on how high this team could climb in the postseason. Just OMTB’s opinion.

I’m slating the Rebels right now at eight wins for the season, which for a supposed “down year” is damn good historically. Anything over six wins is gravy in my opinion for a roster that was almost entirely overhauled and pieced together in a matter of months.

So what’s your take on this season’s prospects? Vote, comment below and look out for the results later this week. Cheers!