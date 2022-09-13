NFL Rebs: Week One

Week one is officially in the books with ties, missed field goals, and all the action we’ve missed in the last few months of the off-season. For some NFL Rebs, they were just getting their feet wet and adjusting to new teams while making that transition from college to the league. For others, like AJ Brown, this week was all about making his former team regret ever letting him go.
Brown made an off-season move that shocked the league, with a trade from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles. In his first week in a Philly uniform, Brown played the game of his life with 10 receptions for 155 receptions. The Eagles walked away with the 38-35 win over the Detroit Lions.
- Dawson Knox: The Bills knocked off the reigning champions on Thursday night with a blowout win over the Los Angeles Rams. Tight end Dawson Knox had a quiet game with one reception for five yards in the season opener.
- Matt Corral: Placed on injured reserve for the season at the Carolina Panthers
- Myles Hartsfield: Coming into his third season at the Carolina Panthers, had two tackles and one pass defended in the loss to the Cleveland Browns.
- Marquis Haynes, Sr.: Three tackles for the Carolina Panthers.
- Jaylon Jones: Signed as a free agent with the Chicago Bears, had one tackle in his rookie debut with the win over the San Francisco 49ers.
- Ben Brown: Currently on injured reserve with the Cincinnati Bengals
- Mike Hilton: Heading into his sixth season, Hilton had eight tackles in an overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
- Sam Williams: Williams didn’t have any tackles in his NFL debut.
- DJ Jones: Playing for the Denver Broncos, DJ Jones had four tackles in the week one loss to the Seahawks.
- Royce Newman: Returning for his second season, Royce Newman will continue to block for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers
- Laremy Tunsil: Playing for the Houston Texans in his seventh season in the NFL but recorded no tackles in the overtime tie to the Colts.
- Snoop Conner: Playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars but was inactive for week one against the Washington Commanders.
- Evan Engram: Playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars in his sixth NFL season, Engram had four receptions for 28 yards in the loss to the Commanders.
- Laquon Treadwell: Waived by the Jags, then traded to the New England Patriots but didn’t see the field in week one.
- Deane Leonard: In his week one debut, Leonard didn’t see any action in the Los Angeles Chargers win over the Raiders.
- Brandon Bolden: Had three rushing attempts for seven yards before suffering a hamstring injury in the loss.
- Greg Little: Lost to the New England Patriots in week one
- Elijah Moore: Moore had five receptions for 49 yards in the season opener against the Ravens.
- AJ Brown: Brown went crazy in week one for his new team, the Philadelphia Eagles, with 155 yards for 10 receptions.
- Mark Robinson: Did not play in week one for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
- DK Metcalf: Metcalf didn’t have a touchdown in his third season debut, but he did record seven receptions for 36 yards in the win over his former quarterbacks new team.
- Chance Campbell: Was put on injured reserve with a knee injury ahead of week one for the Tennessee Titans.
- AJ Moore: Made the 53-man roster for the Tennessee Titans, and suffered an ankle injury on Sunday. Will miss the rest of the season.
