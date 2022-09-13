NFL Rebs: Week One

Week one is officially in the books with ties, missed field goals, and all the action we’ve missed in the last few months of the off-season. For some NFL Rebs, they were just getting their feet wet and adjusting to new teams while making that transition from college to the league. For others, like AJ Brown, this week was all about making his former team regret ever letting him go.

Brown made an off-season move that shocked the league, with a trade from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles. In his first week in a Philly uniform, Brown played the game of his life with 10 receptions for 155 receptions. The Eagles walked away with the 38-35 win over the Detroit Lions.