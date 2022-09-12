Kickoff time, TV schedule announced for Ole Miss vs. Tulsa

The Southeastern Conference announced the kickoff times and TV schedule for week four of the 2022 season on Monday.

Ole Miss and Tulsa will kickoff at 3 p.m. CT in Oxford on the SEC Network. This is the same time slot and channel as the first game of the season against Troy.

It’s always a little disappointing not to get a later time slot as a fan who enjoys the Grove and the night game atmosphere. I would wager South Carolina-Charlotte will be a popular game in that regional area, and it would most likely get more viewership. The Rebels have already been on the SEC Network+ for one game this season, and LSU took that late slot in week four against New Mexico which is a likely blowout.

The Rebels next game, however, is on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT against Georgia Tech in Atlanta. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC.