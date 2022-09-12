Ole Miss moves up in top 25, Vegas releases odds vs. Georgia Tech

Ole Miss football is now No. 20 in the nation with the latest Associated Press poll released on Sunday on the heels of a 59-3 win over Central Arkansas.

The Rebels (2-0) are one of eight SEC schools in the AP Top 25 this week and climbed two spots from last week. Georgia and Alabama took the top two spots with the Bulldogs receiving 53 of the 63 first place votes.

POLL ALERT: Georgia reclaims No. 1 in college football poll from Alabama; Notre Dame out after 80 straight appearances.



Kentucky and Arkansas round out the top ten at nine and ten respectively. The Rebels host the No. 9 Wildcats on Oct. 1 for homecoming in what is shaping up to be one of the biggest games of the season for both teams.

Tennessee, Florida, and Texas A&M were ranked No. 15, No. 18, and No. 24 respectively. The Aggies faced a fall from the No. 6 spot from last week after an embarrassing home loss to Appalachian State.

Ole Miss now heads to the campus of Georgia Tech for its first road trip of the 2022 season. DraftKings odds on Monday morning put the Rebels as a 14.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets. On the moneyline, the Rebels are -625 and Georgia Tech at +475.