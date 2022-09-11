Rebels in the Pros: Final Summer edition

College football just wrapped up week two, Labor Day has come and gone, and the NFL season is underway. This all means that summer is a thing of the past, despite what the temperatures are saying this week.

With summer gone and fall slowly but surely making its presence known, we decided it proper to take one last look at our pro Rebels playing the summer sports, although baseball pretty much consumes three seasons in a year.

Shakira Austin

Shakira wrapped up her rookie season for the Washington Mystics averaging 8.7 points and 6.5 rebounds in 21.6 minutes per game across 36 games, starting 32 of them. Austin was also named to the All Rookie Team as well as finishing second in the Rookie of the Year voting behind Atlanta rookie and fellow SEC alum, Rhyne Howard. It’s clear she has a long career ahead as long as she is healthy in this league.

MLB

Lance Lynn is 5-1 in eight starts since we last checked in, only surrendering 10 earned runs during that stretch. After a rough start to his season, the former All Star is cruising, helping the Chicago White Sox in its hunt for the postseason.

Nick Fortes has claimed the top spot on the catcher depth chart in Miami but he only has 14 hits since our last update (over a month).

Former student section cult hero Mike Mayers is doing some stuff out in Los Angeles. I actually streamed him for a start during my fantasy baseball playoffs last week. His last three outings have been starts for the Angels. He has gone 14.2 innings, surrendering 7 runs while striking out 12. He is 1-1 on the season but 0-1 as a starter.

Doug Nikhazy was called up to Double A for the Cleveland Guardians and got absolutely shelled his first time out, giving up 7 runs in an inning and two thirds. He rebounded his next time out throwing a one-hitter with nine punchouts but did not qualify for the win, lasting only four and two-thirds due to racking up six walks.

Tim Elko has already been promoted from Rookie Ball to Single A. He is currently playing for the Cannon Ballers. In the month of September he is batting .333 with 2 homers and 6 RBI. He already has 5 career professional home runs since his debut on August 9th.

Gunnar Hoglund is back in action. After two appearances in rookie ball, he was sent to Single A where he pitched 3 innings with no earned runs, three hits a walk and a strikeout. He last pitched on August 6th.