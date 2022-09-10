How to watch Central Arkansas vs. No. 22 Ole Miss: TV schedule, kickoff time and OPEN THREAD

A night game in the Vaught, praise the college football gods.

The Central Arkansas Bears last graced this field against Ole Miss about ten years ago in a three touchdown loss, and today’s spread has been beefed up to 34 points. This is without knowing if Luke Altmyer will play the entire game, one half, one quarter, or if Jaxson Dart will end up with the majority of the snaps. Hell, I’m hoping to see Kinkead Dent come into the game during last call at the end of the third quarter.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is imploring fans to stay in the stadium for this one mainly focusing on the student section.

Last week, it was easily 112 degrees in the student section, and when Ole Miss went up 28-3, they departed for the Grove, the square or somewhere that didn’t feel like a cast iron skillet right before you pour the cornbread batter in.

But tonight, it’s going to be delightful and perfect if the rain holds off. Maybe it’s just me, but I enjoy watching Ole Miss win football games - crazy concept. Yes, of course they SHOULD win, but fans only get seven Saturdays a year to do this, stick around and see what happens for a little while longer than normal. Or don’t, whatever, do you.

Outside of the ongoing battle for starting quarterback, the Ole Miss defense played a great game in week one only allowing ten points, so it would be a statement to keep UCA off the scoreboard completely. The last time the Rebels shut out an opponent was in a 48-0 win over Presbyterian in 2014, so its just about time.

UCA will very likely do its damnedest to shorten this game by running the football and keeping the clock moving. The Rebel coaching staff also doesn’t give a damn about winning the time of possession metric, so it’s likely you’ll see the team in purple with the ball for 34 or more minutes of the game. It won’t matter.

Time for the hype video, mix up a breakfast cocktail and head to the Grove. Cheers!

How to watch

Where: Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

When: 6 pm CT

TV: SEC Network+

Online streaming: WatchESPN