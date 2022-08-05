 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Ole Miss football to hold an open practice for fans inside the Vaught

Mark your calendar for August 13

By Ruby Draayer
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Vanderbilt at Ole Miss Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For the third straight year, Ole Miss is cancelling the annual “Meet the Rebels” event. This year, they will be holding a scrimmage open to fans to come and check out this years players ahead of the September 3 kickoff against Troy.

Due to the construction being done on the Manning Center, the Rebels have decided to go for a different approach to the beloved event by opening up an exclusive Rebel Kids Club event two hours before kickoff.

Ole Miss is coming off another thrilling year, this time breaking records and coming off of the first 10-win regular season in history. There is a lot to be excited about with this team, but there are also plenty more questions left to be answered.

Similar to the Grove Bowl and other open practices so far, fans are expected to park in the Pavilion garage in order to end from gates 32 and 33.

The scrimmage is expected to start around 11:30 a.m. C.T. with the gates opening at 11 a.m. C.T.

