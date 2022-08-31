Rebels in the Pros: Week 0 has some players cut or on NFL rosters

As the NFL season approaches quickly, it’s time for all 32 teams to make roster cuts across the league.
Only 53 football players are allowed on each of the teams rosters. Following training camp, it’s time for coaches and the front office on who should stay and who has to go. There are plenty of Ole Miss alumni who made their teams rosters over the past few days.
- Dawson Knox: Returning to the Buffalo Bills for the 2022 season
- Matt Corral: Placed on injured reserve for the season at the Carolina Panthers
- Myles Hartsfield: Coming into his third season at the Carolina Panthers
- Marquis Haynes, Sr.: On the roster for the 2022-23 season at Carolina
- Jaylon Jones: Signed as a free agent with the Chicago Bears, added to the 53-man roster for his first season in the NFL
- Ben Brown: Signed as a free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals, added to the 53-man roster for his first season in the NFL
- Mike Hilton: Heading into his sixth year in the NFL, and will be playing with the Cincinnati Bengals
- Sam Williams: After being selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Sam Williams will be playing with the Dallas Cowboys for his rookie season.
- DJ Jones: Playing for the Denver Broncos, DJ Jones returns at defensive tackle for his sixth season
- CJ Moore: Waived from the Lions
- Royce Newman: Returning for his second season, Royce Newman will continue to block for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers
- Laremy Tunsil: Playing in Miami for his seventh season in the NFL for the Houston Texans
- Snoop Conner: Playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars in his rookie season
- Evan Engram: Playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars in his sixth NFL season
- Laquon Treadwell: Waived by the Jags
- Deane Leonard: Made the 53-man roster for the Los Angeles Chargers in his rookie season
- Brandon Bolden: Made the 53-man roster for the Las Vegas Raiders
- Greg Little: Playing for the Miami Dolphins after being traded from Carolina in 2021
- Elijah Moore: Playing his second year for the NY Jets
- AJ Brown: Had a blockbuster trade deal to the Philadelphia Eagle
- Mark Robinson: Made the 53-man roster for the Pittsburgh Steelers in his rookie season
- DK Metcalf: Huge contract extension to keep him at the Seahawks
- Chance Campbell: Made the 53-man roster for the Tennessee Titans
- AJ Moore: Made the 53-man roster for the Tennessee Titans
- Tariqious Tisdale: Waived from the Bengals
- Dontario Drummond: Waived from the Cowboys
- Braylon Sanders: Waived from the Dolphins
Loading comments...