Lady Rebel soccer is dominating early in its 2022 season

Four games into the 2022 season, the Ole Miss soccer team is unbeaten, unscored on, and unblemished in almost any way you can statistically measure.

The Rebels (3-0-1) steamrolled through its first three games before a harrowing tie at Samford on Sunday. The Bulldogs are no slouch by any means as it entered the game with a 3-0 record as well.

Here are the last four decisions posted by the Ole Miss soccer team to open the 2022 season:

Samford, 0-0

MTSU, 4-0

Memphis, 3-0

SELA, 5-0

I mean, I’m no guru of soccer by any means, but I think outscoring opponents 12-0 is about as dominant as it gets. The program has elevated itself to a No. 13 ranking nationally ahead of its next game against Louisiana Tech (2-1-1) on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Oxford.

The Lady Bulldogs have not yet had a road game on this season, so it should be a good opportunity for Ole Miss to post yet another win before it hits the road with a Sunday match at Central Florida. Last season, the Golden Knights defeated Ole Miss 3-0.

Ole Miss has tied its longest shutout streak at four games with two other seasons in 2003 and 2011. Senior goalkeeper Ashley Orkus is one of three keepers with four shutouts on the season.

Thursday’s game will be streamed on SEC Network + and will mark the first ever meeting between these two programs.