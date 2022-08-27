Week 1 College Football Watch Guide

It’s officially one week until Ole Miss and the rest of the SEC (minus Vanderbilt) kicks off their season. It has felt like the longest off-season ever, but with football so close, it’s time to get ready for 12 straight weeks of upsets, horrible on-side kick calls when you’re up by 11 in the third quarter, and a full roller coaster of emotions.

Here at Red Cup Rebellion, we cannot wait for the madness that is College Football. So, we’ve compiled the best “must watch television” for week one. Grab your favorite drink, find the best spot on the couch, and enjoy a full days worth of football. It’s back, baby.

No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State

The football gods looked down on college football fans by blessing them with this matchup on week one. ESPN’s College Gameday has announced that they will head to Columbus for week one at the Shoe. This is a legitimate playoff preview and will likely be the game that decides who gets into that fourth or third spot in the playoffs in December. These two teams will play at 6:30 p.m. C.T on ABC.

Troy at No. 21 Ole Miss

This one is pretty obvious, but it will be the first time that we see the 2022 team of transfers fully ready and healthy. It will likely be the first time when the fans are able to find out the starting quarterback for the Rebs.

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 11 Oregon

Whoowee! There are so many moving parts that will make this a great game. It will be a top-25 matchup, with former Georgia DC Dan Lanning as the new Oregon head coach, and fans will get to see former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix in his new role for the Ducks. Tune in at 2:30 p.m. C.T. on ABC to watch the Bulldogs take on the Ducks in their season opener.

No. 23 Cincinnati at No. 19 Arkansas

Will the Bearcats be able to replicate their storybook season from last year? Are the Arkansas Razorbacks really that good? All the questions will be answered on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. C.T on ESPN.

No. 9 Utah at Florida

One of the most telling non-conference games in all of college football is underway next Saturday in The Swamp. No. 9 Utah will travel to Florida to take on the Gators at 6 p.m. C.T. Utah has been given a lot of preseason hype with some believing that they will making a possible run in the playoffs come January. Their path to an undefeated season is pretty lightweight in the Pac-12, so they will have a true Southern humidity road test to get through first. On the other hand, Florida is coming into this game with a brand new head coach under Billy Napier.