Nine Rebels named to Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list

While the 2022 football season hasn’t yet started for the Rebels, nine Ole Miss players are already making headlines for being named to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl next February.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl hosted in Mobile, Alabama every year showcases elite NFL draft prospects from across the country. In the week-long event, players are able to practice and perform in front of countless NFL team decision-makers.

Miles Battle, Nick Broeker, Jonathan Mingo, AJ Finley and Tavius Robinson were among those on the list as returners

Troy Brown, Jalen Knox, Jaylon Robinson and Mason Brooks also made the watch list coming into this 2022 season having never played in an Ole Miss uniform before. These four transfers have been able to make a massive impact at their respective schools and are looking to do the same thing for the Rebels.



Ole Miss will open up the season next Saturday against Troy at 3 p.m. C.T. in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium