This fall it should be easier than ever to get a cold beer at Ole Miss football

There was always going to be growing pains implementing beer sales into the ancient concourses of Vaught Hemingway Stadium.

But the athletics department released a few details about cold beer improvements for the upcoming season, which should make the ridiculously long lines in SEC play a thing of the past. FINGERS CROSSED.

Here’s the graphic tweeted out by Ole Miss football on Tuesday detailing several of the changes being made for a better gameday experience.

Coming to the Vaught this fall.#HottyToddy — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) August 23, 2022

So a few of the highlights:

A way to get pre-checked for age verification to speed up lines. This was a huge part of the wait in the past in my experience. People forgetting ID’s or not having their ID’s out always caused some delays no matter what point of the game.

Blue Moon Brewhouse and the Dos Equis Deck - I haven’t seen all the details on these, but this could be a premier area for fans who want to go to a spot to socialize and have a beer while also watching the game.

Coors Light grab and go station - I’m assuming this will be a lot like what I’ve seen in pro arenas and stadiums with doors and doors of cold beers, just grab one, swipe that cart and roll out.

Obviously, there’s more than just upgrades to the beer drinking in the stadium. LED lighting, audio system improvements, more locations to get food/drink, and of course a shitload more pom-pom’s are all some things that should add to the vibe in the Vaught.

Honestly, this is a far cry from when many of us were students at Ole Miss and were subjected to daytime fireworks that knocked out the power to the stadium. The athletics department is doing a pretty damn good job of hearing the complaints from fans and actually doing something about it. Cheers!