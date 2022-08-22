Four star WR Ayden Williams chooses Ole Miss over LSU

As previewed in last week’s recruiting roundup, Mississippi’s No. 2 ranked player, wide receiver Ayden Williams, announced his commitment to Ole Miss on Sunday.

Williams and family did the hat-and-table routine on an announcement broadcast by 247Sports, also discussing his college choice with WJTV’s Blake Levine. Williams, currently the No. 118 player in the country according to On3’s consensus rankings, also released a slick commitment video on his Twitter account.

Williams’ game:

247 recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna describes Williams as 6’3, 190lbs, with the potential to play at 200 or 210lbs at the next level. Petagna says Williams is “an Alpha,” having performed well against top competition at a Pylon 7on7 event in New Orleans in January and at an Under Armour Future 50 event in Bradenton, FL this July, where Petagna named him one of his top performers.

A scouting summary on Williams from On3 reads:

“Physically-developed pass catcher who is one of the smoothest route-runners in the 2023 cycle. Measured at over 6-foot-2, 190 pounds prior to his senior season. Has a filled out build, particularly in his lower body. Highly productive on Friday nights, accounting for 1,256 yards and 15 touchdowns on 69 catches. A savvy, technical receiver who separates with change of direction within his routes.

.. Has good feet. Beats corners on double moves. Physical and tough to bring down after the catch on Friday nights. Has soft hands. Performed well in 1-on-1’s against top cornerbacks at Under Armour’s Atlanta camp prior to his senior season. Has not shown top-end long speed to this point. While he has good ball skills, does not have overly long arms which can affect the catch radius in contested situations.”

As we pointed out in last week’s recruiting article, recruiting the wide receiver position has been strangely difficult for Kiffin at Ole Miss, and Williams’ commitment likely gives the Rebs some much needed star power out wide.