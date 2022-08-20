No. 18 Ole Miss soccer gets off to fast start

The No. 18 ranked Ole Miss Rebels soccer team ran through Southeastern in its first game of the season with a 5-0 win.

With the game televised on SEC Network+, fans got the chance to see the season opener, which was a run-away from start to finish. Five different Rebels scored goals in the game - Lauren Montgomery, Marykate McGuire, Aubrey Mister, Mo O’Connor, and Brenlin Mullaney.

Taylor Radecki racked up three assists in the contest with O’Connor adding two of her own. Three of the five goals came from corner kicks, which you can watch below from Twitter highlights.

Rebs are lethal from the corner flag.



Example 1: pic.twitter.com/Pr7NTu7XCr — Ole Miss Soccer (@OleMissSoccer) August 18, 2022

Rebs are lethal from the corner flag.



Example 2: pic.twitter.com/8HnDe9Zsr4 — Ole Miss Soccer (@OleMissSoccer) August 18, 2022

New half, same energy. pic.twitter.com/mfrClyFz2d — Ole Miss Soccer (@OleMissSoccer) August 19, 2022

Big corner flag energy, folks.

This is a team returning a lot of talent, has some senior leadership, and looking to get back to the NCAA Tournament after a disappointing first round loss to Saint Louis in 2021.

Next up for the squad is a top 25 match against the nearby No. 22 Memphis Tigers in Oxford. It will be a reunion for the aforementioned Mister who played last season for the Tigers, starting 13 games and scoring six goals before transferring to Ole Miss.

The game will be played on Sunday at 7 p.m. CT and fans can watch on SEC Network+.