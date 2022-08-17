Ole Miss Reacts Survey: what former Rebel would best fit on this year’s team?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Ole Miss Rebels fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/71HOW2/">Please take our survey</a>

In the Red Cup group chat this morning, Juco asked a random question that bounced around for about an hour of discussion, so I figured why not let our readers and Rebel fans have some input as well.

If you don’t see the Rebel you’d like to add to this year’s team, drop it in the comments below.

Part of this question rests on what you think this current team needs the most. Is it an impact wide receiver? A dominant linebacker? A disruptive nose tackle?

Go ahead and assume the player is healthy and back to their college level of ability. Personally, I’m torn and also think Laremy Tunsil or Chris Spencer make a lot of sense though they did not make our list this time. In our group chat, I went with Peria Jerry, because I am drunk on nostalgia from the road trip to Baton Rouge when he obliterated LSU’s offensive line and also am not sure he was ever 100 percent healthy for a whole year.

It’s very tough to beat P-Willie though, especially one that has use of both hands and one is not wrapped in a club half the season. By far one of the most prolific tacklers in Ole Miss history and an enormous fan favorite.

So what do you think? We’ll have the results posted later this week. Cheers!