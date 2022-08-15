 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Ole Miss ranked No. 21 in preseason AP poll

For the first time since 2016.

By Ruby Draayer
NCAA Football: SEC Media Days Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

With a little over two weeks until kickoff against Troy for the season opener, the Associated Press released their preseason top 25 list. Ole Miss came in as the No. 21 team on the list, cracking the preseason AP poll for the first time since the 2016 season.

The Rebs are one of six SEC teams in the poll behind Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, Arkansas, and Kentucky. Ole Miss will be playing almost all of these teams in their regular season, except for Georgia.

Ole Miss is coming off of a historic year, winning 10 regular season games including an undefeated home slate in 2021. After so much success, all eyes will be on whether or not they will be able to recreate the same magic after so much leadership and talent will not be returning. In this off-season, there has been a lot of skepticism on head coach Lane Kiffin’s ability to win again in Oxford without star quarterback Matt Corral.

The Rebels will open up the football season in Vaught-Hemingway stadium against Troy and former Ole Miss coach Jon Sumrall on Sept. 3 at 3 p.m. C.T.

