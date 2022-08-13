The Ole Miss fanbase is split on who should be QB1 heading into the fall

Ole Miss fans who voted in our SBNation Reacts survey this week are split on who should be taking the starting snaps for the Rebels this fall.

With an open scrimmage scheduled today, Rebel fans will get a good look at all three of the quarterbacks in the running for the starting job. It does seem clear this is a two horse race for all intents and purposes.

I think a lot of the discussion among fans is split due to the lack of tape in SEC play from Luke Altmyer and Jaxson Dart. There’s just not enough reps or film to say which one would be the best at leading the team right now. Saturday’s scrimmage may just further muddy the waters or provide some clarity for fans and coaches alike.

It’s been a constant question in coach Lane Kiffin’s fall press conferences much to his chagrin, but until there’s an answer, I think it will continue to be the biggest query facing this team - who will fill the shoes of Matt Corral come Sept. 3?

The Cup will have coverage of the scrimmage and takeaways from the ongoing quarterback battle, but for now from the fans standpoint, it looks like a coin flip between Altmyer and Dart for the starting job at Ole Miss.