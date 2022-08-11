Ole Miss basketball lands commitment of four star over Miss. St. and Mizzou

Ole Miss basketball gained the commitment of a 6’9” do everything wing in Jordan Burks on Thursday over a host of other Power Five offers.

Burks made the announcement via Instagram Live and then tweeted the news of his pledge to attend Ole Miss next season.

Now, if you want a little bit of background on Burks, you could go to www.jordanburks.com to get his background, NIL deals, highlights and even buy some merch. Folks, this is the new age of college athletes, and I am here for it. Also, huge fan of the Slate line of protein shakes (not a sponsor of Red Cup... yet).

Burks, out of Decatur, Ala., is a four star prospect per On3 ratings and is ranked No. 126 in the country. A quick look at some of his film shows his solid ability to run the floor, handle the ball, and dribble-drive to attack the rim. Obviously, he can dunk with ease, because again, he’s 6’9” and a good basketball player.

He chose Ole Miss over in-state rival Mississippi State but also SEC foe Missouri among many others. Burks joins Rashaud Marshall, a 6’8” forward who is ranked in the top 100 nationally, in the class of 2023 for Ole Miss.

According to On3, the Rebels now currently have the No. 25 ranked class in the country, but it is still pretty early and lots of time left for changes and new commitments. However, its a great start for a program that has shown it will overhaul a roster quickly and annually if the product on the court is not winning.