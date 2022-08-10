Ole Miss and Mike Bianco agree to contract extension on heels of national title

Ole Miss baseball coach Mike Bianco has agreed to a four year contract extension after one of the most improbable runs to a college baseball national championship in 2022.

The last 22 years in Oxford has only known one coach for baseball, and Bianco has taken the program consistently to the postseason the last two decades, compiling 854 wins in the process. His win total puts him third all time in the SEC behind only Ron Polk of Mississippi State and Skip Bertman of LSU.

First and foremost, this is expected after a national championship, but there’s a laundry list of accomplishments for Bianco since he arrived at Ole Miss. Forty or more wins in 10 of his seasons, never finishing with less than 30 wins, 18 postseason appearances, and of course capacity crowds have become the norm at Swayze Field.

The financial terms were not disclosed in the university’s press release, but you’d have to assume it will make Bianco one of the highest paid coaches in the country for the next four years. As per usual explanation, the state of Mississippi caps state employee contracts at four years, so this is the maximum allowed length of a contract per state law.

There is this tweet from Sportstalk Mississippi’s Richard Cross with some details on the salary and bonuses.

Full term sheet for Mike Bianco’s new contract. Safe to say he’ll be the head coach of @OleMissBSB for a long time. pic.twitter.com/LDYgQfXDHy — Richard Cross (@RichardCrossSTM) August 10, 2022

Cheers to Bianco, have some cold ones tonight, and let’s get ready for next year tomorrow.