Ole Miss Reacts: who is your favorite in the starting quarterback race?

It’s undeniable the quarterback of the last two seasons, Matt Corral, left enormous shoes to fill under center. And it’s also sparked a battle at the position as well.

Last year’s back-up Luke Altmyer performed admirably in a bad situation in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor. Corral left the game with an injury and the Starkville native did the “next man up” routine to his best abilities but was clearly not quite ready to lead a remarkable comeback.

Fans rightly assumed the courting of transfer quarterbacks in the offseason spelled change was on the way and USC freshman Jaxson Dart came with all the pedigree of a potential new QB1. However, the annual spring game showed an aggressive QB who did not overly impress in his first outing in red and blue albeit an exhibition.

And then of course lurking in the shadows is third string Yazoo City, Miss. native Kinkead Dent who has been in the program the longest but not played many meaningful snaps. His private school roots most likely did not have him ready for SEC competition early on, but as a junior, there might be a need for coaches to go with the player most familiar with the roster and the staff.

There’s a lot fans don’t know about a quarterback competition such as locker room chemistry, film room habits, work ethic in the weight room and not being able to see every snap of practice, but hell, why not see what everyone is thinking at this point?

Personally, I’d make an argument for Altmyer first and foremost, because he seems to be a steadier hand and could manage the games early on as Dart continues to grow in this program. It may turn out the quarterbacks alternate series too, which the first two football games should lead the ability to do just that against Troy and Central Arkansas.

Dart was brought in for a reason though whether to push Altmyer to be a lot better or to simply take over the QB1 role. To me, it is his job to win, and it’s his team to convince to follow him.