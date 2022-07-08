Ole Miss basketball lands commitment from top player in Arkansas

July is the hottest month for recruiting the future of your basketball program. Dead periods for high schools and the biggest AAU showcases in the country are currently taking place and Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis has landed a big time commitment for the 2023 class.

Rashaud Marshall is the #1 player in the state of Arkansas and a consensus Top 100 player in his class. If Marshall were to follow through on this commitment, he would be the 6th highest ranked recruit in program history, an honor held by 2022 big man Malique Ewin.

There’s not a lot of film on Marshall available, but all intel points to a player who loves to play on the block and be physical. He has the ability to knock down a short-to-mid range shot but is more of a traditional back to the basket player. He’s a lean 6’9 that should be able to play alongside Ewin in 2023.

Marshall is another big get for Davis, but it does make you wonder why Arkansas did not off the top player in their own state. Regardless, he held pretty serious interest from Power 5 schools and will likely have an immediate impact when he arrives on campus.

Rashaud is a four star prospect and the second commitment of the 2023 recruiting cycle.