Ole Miss home game rankings: 2022

With the season sneaking up on us, it’s time to analyze the very best home games coming up for the Rebels. I think it’s safe to say that most of the Rebel faithful don’t live in Oxford, so coming to every home game likely isn’t realistic. If that applies to you, i’ve compiled in-depth rankings to help you figure out the very best games to go to.

Ole Miss has seven home games this season, with three of those games in September. This Mississippi heat is no joke, and those first three games already have their slated kick off spot. The home opener will be on September 3 vs. Troy at 3 p.m. C.T., which could be filed under cruel and unusual punishment. I know there isn’t a whole lot you can do scheduling wise, but my gosh. Make sure to pack your cooling towels and fans. It’s going to be a scorcher. Other than the first game, Ole Miss have some fantastic opponents heading to the Vaught this year, and after coming off an undefeated home slate last year, the Rebs haven’t lost in Oxford since 2020. Start manifesting another undefeated showing now, and buy those tickets.

1. Ole Miss vs Kentucky: October 1

Coming in at number one on the rankings is homecoming weekend when the Wildcats come to town. Not only is the game likely to bring massive media attention, it’s the SEC opener for the Rebels. Kentucky is sneaky good, and have a little bit of a chip on their shoulder after losing in overtime in Lexington in 2020. Quarterback Will Levis hasn’t been getting the attention that he deserves as well as returning running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. who ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns against Ole Miss two years ago. Homecoming in Oxford is always a full production, but this year the game is going to be just as exciting. Ole Miss will be doing something never been done before in the Vaught, they are going to be attempting a stripe out vs Kentucky. Who knows how well that will turn out, but I for one am always down for a little extra crowd participation. It is likely to be a warm one, but i’m pretty sure they’ll get the night slot for this massive SEC game.

2. Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State: November 24

Getting to play the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving in front of your home crowd is always going to be an added bonus to cap off the season. I imagine there are few things better than eating a massive Thanksgiving meal, then heading to the stadium to watch the Rebs open a can of whoop a$$ on their in-state rival. Ole Miss will likely be heavily favored with head coach Lane Kiffin will be looking to go for a three-peat over Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

3. Ole Miss vs. Auburn: October 15

Man, I can’t stand Auburn. Especially their specialty of Auburn Jesus. It happens every time and I am dying to watch them lose and have to fire Bryan Harsin in Ole Miss’ visiting locker room. Their team is nothing special this year, and there is an extreme lack of depth and leadership in that locker room this year. That’s why I think the Rebs can get it done and make it a crazy atmosphere at the Vaught. I also recognize that I have very similar sentiments towards the Tigers as do the rest of the Rebel faithful. We’re itching for a win, and the Vaught will be freaking electric when we get it.

4. Ole Miss vs. Troy: September 3

As far as non-conference games go, this one is on the more interesting side. Troy’s head coach Jon Sumrall previously coached at Ole Miss and while it is his first year, has a good chance to put together a scary defense come opening day. He’s a fantastic recruiter, and if the Rebs haven’t put together all the missing pieces yet, Troy could be a bit of a handfull.

5. Ole Miss vs. Tulsa: September 24

I don’t really have any specific feelings about this game. Other than the fact that heading into the following week undefeated and 4-0 is a pretty good place to start. As boring as the first four games being non-conference is, Ole Miss doesn’t have a starting quarterback yet. Fall Camp starts this week and there is really no indication of who will be under center on September 3. Playing four weeks will add a bit of confidence to whoever wins the job, before heading into a grueling SEC schedule.

6. Ole Miss vs. Central Arkansas: September 10

Winning easily and in dominant fashion is always a good time. Plus, people tend to go a little harder in the Grove on non-conference games. Nothing really to lose.

7. Ole Miss vs. Alabama: November 12

Okay, here me out. The Alabama game comes in last for a couple of reasons. The main one being that it really, really, REALLY sucks to lose to the Crimson Tide. Especially at home. Now, if they win I will eat every single one of my words because it will be without a doubt the greatest moment of my Ole Miss fandom. Right now, being in Omaha when the Rebs won the National Championship is securely holding that top spot, but I’ve always wanted to see the view from the top of the goal posts... I’ve loyally and wholeheartedly believed that Ole Miss was going to beat Alabama the past few years, including the Matt Luke era. I do think they can do it, but this year, I’m going with the “make sure everyone believes that Ole Miss are the underdogs because they tend to only do good when no one thinks they can.” It’s also very likely College Gameday will be in town for this one, and the Rebs are 2-0 with ESPN in the Grove.

The 2022 season is only a few weeks away, and it’s going to be a memorable one.