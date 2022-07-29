Rebels in the Pros: Summer Edition vol. 4

So school is starting back across the South, which signals the end of Summer is here. The good news is that it means football is just around the corner (and hopefully cooler weather). Part of Rebels in the Pros being a fun thing to keep up with former Rebs in video games.

Personally, I always trade for the Rebels in Madden and MLB The Show. I even just signed our long lost two sport son Anthony Alford as a backup outfielder on The Show. When MLB The Show 22 was released, Gunnar Hoglund and Doug Nikhazy were not in the player database. I am thrilled to share with you that both Hoglund and Nikhazy have been added in the latest roster update. Go trade for them now.

Keeping it with baseball, folk legend Lance Lynn figured something out during his last start on July 23 against the Indians Guardians. Lynn pitched six innings with six strikeouts while surrendering only 3 hits and 1 walk.

Nick Fortes had 10 at-bats over the last week, he amassed 3 hits during that span. A .300 average is great if you forget and sounds better than 3 for 10 too. While Jacob Stallings is the primary backstop in Miami, Fortes continues to make a case for more playing time.

Shakira Austin had 12 points 5 rebounds and a block in the Mystics victory over the Dallas Wings Thursday night. She did struggle some with 5 turnovers and 6 fouls in her 22 minutes of play. The rookie forward is still a top 3 candidate for WNBA Rookie of the Year alongside former Kentucky Wildcat Rhyne Howard.

Braden Thornberry missed the cut (-5) by one stroke last weekend in the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr. Pepper on the Korn Ferry Tour. The winning score was a -28, so still some work to do by our Rebel son on the links.