Ole Miss NFL rookies ink their new deals

With the announcement by the Carolina Panthers that they came to terms with Matt Corral on a contract, this year’s crop of NFL Rebels are all inked with their new clubs.

Corral was the last of the Panthers draft picks to sign their rookie deal as Carolina brought in Baker Mayfield and both Matt and the team acknowledged he had a ways to go. His deal is good for 4 years and a little over $5 million. Get that bag kid.

Sam Williams signed a 4 year rookie contract with the Dallas Cowboys on May 18, 2022 worth $6,224,254 with $3,399,649 guaranteed including a $1,706,728 signing bonus.

Snoop Conner signed a 4 year rookie contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on May 13, 2022 worth $3,986,268 with a $326,268 signing bonus.

Chance Campbell signed a 4 year rookie deal with the Tennessee Titans worth $3,792,012, although it appears that most of it is not guaranteed, which makes sense for the sixth round pick.

Mark Robinson signed a similar deal to Campbell with the Pittsburgh Steelers, good for 4 years and $3,772,356, partially guaranteed.

Deane Leonard’s 4 year rookie deal with the Los Angeles Chargers is also partially guaranteed, but worth up to $3,759,664.

The 2022 rookie class for the Rebels will combine to potentially earn just under $30 million on their collective rookie deals. The defensive guys, especially Williams, will likely contribute much sooner than Corral or Conner but in the end, their lives are forever changed. Hats off to the young men.