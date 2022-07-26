Two Rebels named to preseason watch lists

Ole Miss football has two players on the preseason watch lists for position player awards with Nick Broeker and Troy Brown nabbing attention for the Outland and Butkus.

Broeker is a senior offensive lineman hailing from Illinois and is already on the preseason All-American list going into the 2022 season. The Outland Trophy is given away annually to the best interior lineman in the country.

If you haven’t watched Broeker finish off blocks with a mean streak, you haven’t been paying attention the last three years. He brings an edge to the blocking game, and he has also played nearly 1,000 snaps in the red and blue.

Brown transferred to Ole Miss in the spring from Central Michigan and has been selected for the Butkus Award watch list for the best linebacker in the country. The Flint, Michigan product joins 51 players on the list from 43 different teams. He tallied 215 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, five interceptions and three forced fumbles during his four seasons at CMU.

It is likely Brown will be asked to fill the void left by Chance Campbell who opted for the NFL after one season in Oxford. Clearly, his resume speaks for itself and this news highlights Brown is an impact transfer for this upcoming season.