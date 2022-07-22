Rebels in the Pros: Summer edition vol. 3

It’s hot af outside. Yes, hot as frick. Sorry for the language.

Let’s get that out of the way. Summer is awesome until you get to this point. School is about to start up again, the heat from hell has made its way to the surface and we are all just ready for the fall at this point.

Nevertheless, the summer rolls on and our summer Rebs still have jobs to do despite the heat, so let’s check in.

Shakira Austin

After a blistering start to her career, the rookie has struggled since the WNBA returned to play after its All Star Break. In two games over the last week, Austin has a total of nine points and nine rebounds in 35 minutes of play.

Baseball Rebs

Doug Nikhazy- After a stellar performance last time out, the Lake County Captains placed Nikhazy on the 7-Day Injured List.

Lance Lynn - The former ace struggled again the last time out, going five innings while surrendering six runs on seven hits, three of them being home runs. That is now 19 earned runs in his last 14 innings pitched. Seems like he’s more built for cold weather anyway.

Nick Fortes - The Marlins backstop had five at bats last week with no hits against the Phillies prior to the MLB All Star Break.

Grae Kessinger- The current Corpus Christi Hook went 6-19 over the last week with two home runs and seven RBI.

Tyler Keenan - Keenan went 4-13 in three games for the Vancouver Canadians.

The Washington Mystics only have one game over the next week and the MLB is back in full swing this weekend. Check back next week to see which former Rebs found a hot streak and if any of the new draftees make their debut