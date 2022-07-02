Ole Miss baseball looks to lose numerous players after NCAA championship

Ole Miss just wrapped up a historic season in baseball, winning the National Championship in Omaha and then heading back to Oxford to a welcome parade and championship celebration at Swayze. During the celebration, there were a few names missing, and now there are three more names who have entered the transfer portal. This is likely only the beginning, and it will be very interesting to see who will forgo their remaining eligibility for the draft, who will transfer, and who will be staying one more year.

Derek Diamond

Diamond, the junior pitcher out of California, made 16 appearances on the mound for the Rebs this season with 14 of those being starts. He had a 6.89 ERA with a 4-4 record on the year. In the beginning of the 2022 season, Diamond saw plenty of action on the mound and was the Rebels’ Friday night starter. As the season progressed, he saw less and less action, and did not pitch one time in the College World Series.

Drew McDaniel

McDaniel also finished up his junior season this year. During his three years at Ole Miss, he had a 6.16 ERA while pitching 99.1 innings with a 10-5 record.

Knox Loposer

The four year senior has decided to use his last remaining year of eligibility somewhere else. Leposer ended his time at Ole Miss with a .214 batting average, but in the 2022 season, he only started one game and played in nine.

Luke Ellis

Luke Ellis did not make a single appearance for Ole Miss this year, but announced in early June that he would be leaving to go play for the Memphis Tigers baseball team.

Keep checking back for more information on each of the veterans and more of those entering the transfer portal.