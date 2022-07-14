Rebels in the Pros: Summer Edition

As the summer rolls on so does our Rebel in the Pros series featuring our baseball guys, Shakira Austin and other former Rebs. Speaking of rolling on, our first player this week is doing just that.

Doug Nikhazy

Doug tied his Minor League career high with 6.2 innings pitched last time out while striking out a career high 11 batters for the Lake County Captains.

#Guardians 22yr old LHP prospect Doug Nikhazy was one out & one strike away from a 7.0 inning no-hitter for Lake County! Nikhazy ended up going 6.2 innings striking out a career high 11 batters.



Line - 6.2(IP) 2H 2R 1ER 3BB 11SO (96 Pitches 62 Strikes)@Dougnikhazy #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/TpBpZ717sf — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) July 9, 2022

Nikhazy may be due a call up to AA soon has he has 37 strikeouts over his last 28 innings and is starting figure things out.

Shakira Austin

The WNBA entered into their All Star break over the weekend so Austin has only taken the court once since last week. She had 6 points, 8 rebounds and a block in 21 minutes of play during a Mystics win over the Los Angeles Sparks.

Braden Thornberry

Braden participated in the RBC Canadian Open this past weekend but failed to make the cut after posting a +4 through the first two rounds. He had 6 birdies between the two rounds, more than I have made in my entire life.

Lance Lynn

So this happened since the last post:

Lance Lynn. K Strut of the Year Nominee. pic.twitter.com/Ke4V0gltX2 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 6, 2022

#1 in our hearts Lance. Never change. But what he should change is how he is pitching. The vet has given up 13 runs in 9 innings over his last two starts. But go on and strut big guy.

More Minor League Rebs

Brady Feigl (AAA)- Is currently on the IL for the Las Vegas Aviators, yet to pitch in 2022.

David Parkinson (AA) - Currently on the restricted list for the Philadelphia Fightin Phils

Parker Caracci (AA)- The closer is 2-3 with 4 saves and a 3.89 ERA for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. He has 45 strikeouts through 34.2 innings pitched in 2022

Dallas Woolfolk (High A) - Currently on the IL for the Lansing Lugnuts

Ryan Rolison (AAA) - Currently on the IL for the Albuquerque Isotopes

Fun fact of the week: Colby Bortles is a volunteer assistant coach for the ECU Pirates baseball program, working with outfielders and hitters. But let’s be honest, the most fun thing in all of this is learning the team names of the minor league affiliates.