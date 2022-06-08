Ole Miss to host Super Regional watch party amidst low ticket availability

Tickets for the Hattiesburg super regional are in short supply if not dang near impossible to acquire without making a poor financial decision.

So Ole Miss baseball announced Wednesday fans are invited to a watch party at Swayze Field free of charge to watch the Rebels and Southern Miss play on the jumbotron inside the stadium.

Concession stands will be closed, but fans are welcome to bring coolers of food and beverages per a release from Ole Miss athletics. Premium seating areas will also not be open for fans.

Gates will open at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday with the games being broadcast on ESPN’s family of network coverage.

Honestly, this is a pretty solid idea for fans to enjoy the game with other fans especially given the very low number of tickets available for purchase. USM along with every other Super Regional host only had to allot 600 tickets for the away team, and of course players and coaches have tickets they need for friends and family, leaving only 400 tickets reportedly for Ole Miss fans.

Secondary market websites have general admission tickets listed upwards of $325 per ticket currently for the Saturday and Sunday games in Hattiesburg. It might just be me, but I’ll be watching from the comfort of home with friends, family, and a pile of deli meats and cheeses and the coldest beer I can find.