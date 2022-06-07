The schedule is set for Ole Miss-Southern Miss Super Regional

Ole Miss baseball will travel to Southern Miss for a Saturday through Monday Super Regional in the NCAA Tournament.

All of the games will be played in Pete Taylor Park on the campus of USM in Hattiesburg, Miss. Here are the start times and TV schedule as we know it:

Saturday, June 11 3 p.m. - ESPNU

Sunday, June 12 3 p.m. - ESPN or ESPN2

Monday, June 13 TBD - TV is TBD

Ole Miss defeated USM in Hattiesburg on May 11, 4-1, with a record breaking crowd in attendance for the game (something like 6,200 or so if memory serves). The Golden Eagles upended Ole Miss earlier in the year at Trustmark Park, 10-7, on April 5.

It will clearly be an enormous series for USM as it is the first time the program has ever hosted a Super Regional plus it is against an in-state school. Make no mistake, the coaching staff in Hattiesburg will be preaching the underdog role to its team despite its No. 11 national ranking.

For Ole Miss though, this team is playing with house money, and it is on a little bit of a Cinderella-like run in the postseason. The Coral Gables regional was clearly full of staunch competition, and the Rebels found a way to get through it.

Now, it’s down to a best two out of three in a Magnolia state showdown.