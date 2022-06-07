Super Rebs - From last team in to the Super Regional round

22 runs.

Five home runs.

Undefeated Coral Gables regional champions.

Ole Miss’ bats finally exploded on Arizona during the regional final against Arizona as Tim Elko notched a dinger hat trick en route to a 22-6 thumping and earning a third straight trip to the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Rebels now move on to Hattiesburg, Miss. with a series against No. 11 Southern Miss on tap this weekend. An All-Mississippi Super Regional with a trip to Omaha and the College World Series on the line... no big deal, everyone will be calm and reasonable certainly.

Elko was named regional MVP with Peyton Chatagnier, Brandon Johnson, Hunter Elliott and Jacob Gonzalez also earning All-Tournament team nods. A massive hat tip is deserved by the Ole Miss bullpen though who allowed zero (ZERO) runs in relief the entire regional in 12.1 innings of work - truly an enormous difference maker for this squad.

In the regional final, Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco switched up the bottom of the lineup to include Calvin Harris and Garrett Wood, and both players showed out with Harris posting two RBI and Wood getting on base three out of five plate appearances, scoring two runs.

For a team that was once ranked number one nationally, Ole Miss looks to be playing up to a higher standard in the postseason. The Rebels were the last team selected to the NCAA Tournament and somewhat controversial, but clearly the team has proven it belongs with this latest three game win streak.

Now a trip to Hattiesburg for a best two out of three against USM and there is little doubt much else will be discussed in the sports world of Mississippi over the next few days. Ole Miss and USM split a two game series earlier in the year with the Mustard Buzzards winning at a neutral site and the Rebels winning in Hattiesburg late in the season.

We’ll have more on the Cup with the Super Regional on tap. For now, it’s a great morning to be a Rebel. Cheers!