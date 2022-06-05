Rebs hold on to advance to Coral Gables regional final

There was never a doubt.

The Rebs are now heading back to the air conditioned hotel in Miami after defeating No. 1 seed Miami 2-1 to head to the regional final with no losses.

Ole Miss started the true freshman Hunter Elliott on the mound who tamed the Miami offense while also stressing out viewers all at the same time. Elliott got out of a bases loaded situation unscathed in the first inning, before going for four more innings allowing only one run, three hits and five strikeouts.

During Elliott’s stint, you could tell he was itching for some help offensively, but the Rebs were unable to come up with anything. History has shown us that Ole Miss is only able to perform well when they’re losing. It’s a “nobody puts baby in a corner” mentality, and as long as they keep winning games, i’ll allow it.

Mason Nichols came in to relieve him and was near perfect in a very crucial game. He threw for 2 1⁄ 3 innings allowing no hits or runs before closer Brandon Johnson came out to finish the game for the Rebs.

While the pitching was phenomenal and exactly what you need in a game of this magnitude, the storyline is yet again, Tim Elko. The Rebs were down 0-1 heading into the seventh inning, unable to make anything happen. In the bottom of the seventh, Ole Miss was able to get Justin Bench on base after he hit a foul ball that should have been a home run if it was only 5 feet to the right. After battling in that same at-bat, Bench was able to get a single to get on base. Clutch hitter Jacob Gonzalez found himself continuing the momentum with a single of his own. Then came the magic. Tim Elko took the first pitch he saw to the center gap to score both Bench and Gonzalez and take their first lead of the game. Ole Miss held on for dear life to advance to the regional final.

The Rebs will now face the winner of the Miami/Arizona game tomorrow at 12 p.m. C.T. to decide who will head to the Super Regional in either Hattiesburg or Baton Rouge. Don’t let the Rebs get hot.