Here’s how Ole Miss will line up against one seed Miami

Three seed Ole Miss will take on one seed Miami with the winner advancing to the Coral Gables regional championship with the loser headed to an elimination game versus Arizona.

The Rebels and Hurricanes start time is set for 2:30 CT at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables, Fla. and will be broadcast on ESPN+. Brace yourself for a few more hours of Jon Jay talking about winning a Super Regional against Ole Miss in 2006 and probably even more coverage about the weird milk shakes at the regional.

Ole Miss has a 1-4 record all-time against Miami, and the sixth edition of this series will be one of the tougher games the Rebels have played this season. The Hurricanes will send sophomore left hander Carson Palmquist to the mound with a 9-4 record and 3.09 earned run average. Over the course of the season, Palmquist has had three bad starts (Boston College, Virginia Tech and NC State) but two of those were on the road, so its very likely he will be locked in today at the bump.

Here’s how Ole Miss will counter the left-hander courtesy of head coach Mike Bianco’s Twitter.

The lineup for the #RoadRebs here in Miami. pic.twitter.com/CqeE1WheXK — Coach Mike Bianco (@CoachMikeBianco) June 5, 2022

No surprises here, no big movements in the line-up - fans will just have to see how far this team can go at this point. The bottom 6-9 typically do not fare well against left-handed pitching, but it worked out yesterday against Arizona so keep it up I guess.

Freshman LHP Hunter Elliott will make his first NCAA Tournament start out of Tupelo, Miss. His 3-3 record and 3.29 ERA may not impress, but he has proven he can go deep into games and deliver with all of his last five starts reaching or exceeding 100 pitches. He has also earned the win in two of his last three starts.

If the Rebels do stumble, the squad will move on to an elimination game with the Wildcats who just finished off an elimination game with Canisius and won 7-5 over the Golden Griffins. It looks like game five will occur Monday and then the regional championship will follow later that day. If needed, a final game seven could be played on Tuesday.

But before I get too far ahead of myself, Ole Miss fans know all too well the most important game to win in a regional is the first one, but if a team starts 2-0 in a regional, it is an enormous advantage going forward. Massive game, huge implications, grab some cold ones and if you’re in Coral Gables, get as loud and rowdy as possible. Cheers!