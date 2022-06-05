Time to check in on other SEC foes in their regionals

Nine SEC teams were selected for this year’s NCAA tournament, and so far none have been eliminated yet. With most teams facing elimination today or advancing to the regional final, this group list is likely going to shrink after tonight.

So here’s a check-in and update on how all these other squads are stacking up thus far in postseason play.

Somehow, again, a voodoo witch-like Cinderella story continues, and the Tigers continue to make miracles happen. LSU is playing in the Hattiesburg regional hosted by Southern Miss. The first matchup for the Tigers didn’t go as expected after going down 11-4 against Kennesaw State early in the game. But don’t worry, LSU was able to score 10 runs in the eight inning to win the game 14-11.

The Tigers moved on to face Southern Miss where LSU again fell behind early, 6-2, until the team scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth to even the score. Heading into the bottom of the 10th inning 6-6, the Tigers walked it off on Southern Miss’ field. Storybook two days for them - regional championship games await.

Tennessee

Breaking news: the Vols are still very good. Tennessee is hosting this year in Knoxville and moved on to the regional final after beating Alabama State and Campbell. UT will play either Campbell or Georgia Tech.

Due to weather delays, Ole Miss has only been able to get through one game in the Coral Gables regional, but the rain brought the Rebs a W. After beating Arizona 7-4 late last night, Ole Miss will face host team Miami in the winner’s bracket.

Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt is currently facing elimination after losing its first game to San Diego 2-3 at the Corvallis regional in Oregon. VU turned around to beat New Mexico State 21-1 yesterday, and will play the winner of Oregon State/San Diego today at 3 p.m. C.T.

Arkansas

The Razorbacks are heading to the Stillwater Regional Final after easily winning games against Grand Canyon and Oklahoma State. The Hogs will be playing its final today at 6 p.m. CT and the opponent will either be Missouri State or Oklahoma State.

The Aggies are moving on to its own regional final in College Station with wins over Oral Roberts and the Ragin’ Cajuns of Louisiana. The regional final will be today at 7 p.m. C.T. against the winner of Louisiana/TCU.

Florida

The Gators are struggling in its own regional, because of course. Florida got off to a good start with the game one win over Central Michigan, but fell to Oklahoma 4-9 yesterday. In order to advance, the Gators are going to need to win a double header today against Central Michigan and then to go on and beat Oklahoma in the final. Since the Gators already have a loss, it will need to win game six and force a game seven to make it to Supers. Going to be an interesting one.

Auburn

The Auburn Tigers are in control of its own regional this year with wins over Southeastern Louisiana (19-7) and a 21-7 win over Florida State. The Tigers will advance to the regional final facing either UCLA or Florida State.

Georgia

The Bulldogs are currently sitting at one loss in the Chapel Hill regional after VCU has shocked the NCAA tournament. They move on the the final and Georgia will play host team UNC today to determine who will play VCU.