Here’s a look at the current Coral Gables bracket

Good Morning Rebel Fans! Ole Miss is 1-0 in Coral Gables after a late one last night. Now what?

After a delayed start due to a lot of rain in Miami, there is now a little movement in the bracket with yesterday’s games. Obviously, with only two games played so far, there is still a lot of uncertainty with how the rest of the schedule is going to play out. This style of regional, and every other regional, is being played in a double-elimination format. Both a blessing and a curse, depending on how you look at it.

The great news now is that Ole Miss is currently playing in the winner’s bracket, and if the Rebels win today against No. 1 Miami, the path to a Super Regional (potentially in Baton Rouge against LSU, nbd stay calm) gets a lot easier.

Saturday, June 4

Game One Results: (No. 1 Seed) Miami 11, (No. 4 Seed) Canisius 6

Game Two Results: (No. 3 Seed) Ole Miss 7, (No. 2 Seed) Arizona 4

Sunday, June 5

Game Three: Canisius vs. Arizona (Elimination Game)

Game Four: Ole Miss vs. Miami (Winner’s Bracket)

TBD

Game Five: Game Three winner vs. Game Three Loser

Game Six: Game Four winner vs. Game Five Winner

Game Seven: If necessary, this will be a Game Six rematch if Game Five winner wins Game Six.