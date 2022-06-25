College World Series 2022: Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma National Championship series TV schedule, line-up and open thread

It’s a sentence this blog didn’t know if it would ever get to write - today Ole Miss baseball will play for a national championship.

The Rebels (40-23) will face off against the Oklahoma Sooners (45-22) in a best of three series for the top trophy in all of college baseball.

Ole Miss is here in large part from an unbelievable pitching performance from Dylan DeLucia, a complete game shutout of the Arkansas Razorbacks on Thursday afternoon to eliminate the Hogs. It is unlikely fans see DeLucia take the mound in a starting role before Monday, and the latest news from Ole Miss is the starters for the next two days.

#RebsBSB going with Jack Dougherty and Hunter Elliott the first 2 games vs. Oklahoma. — Chase Parham (@RivalsChase) June 24, 2022

Oklahoma will counter with LHP Jake Bennett on Saturday and RHP Cade Horton on Sunday. Bennett (10-3, 3.66 ERA) is a 6’6” towering huge lefty who is undoubtedly going to cause some issues for the Rebels as fans have seen throughout the postseason. The line-up just is a little less effective against lefthanded pitching, and it could be a slow start for the Rebels.

Dougherty (3-3, 5.08 ERA) hails from Collierville, Tenn., and this is undoubtedly the biggest start of his career. Fans would have to assume Dougherty is a two to three inning guy to get the game going, and then the talented Ole Miss bullpen will look to take the game over.

Here's how the REBS will line it up in OMAHA! pic.twitter.com/AdFPikVoYb — Coach Mike Bianco (@CoachMikeBianco) June 25, 2022

How to watch

Where: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Neb.

When: 6 pm CDT

TV: ESPN

Online streaming: WatchESPN