Ole Miss is going to the Finals!!!!!

Oh my gosh, your Ole Miss Rebels are heading to the College World Series Championship Finals.

The Rebs were able to get the 2-0 win over Arkansas with clutch hits by Kevin Graham and Justin Bench to open up the scoring. Tim Elko also was able to add a hit of his own in the seventh inning, to help add an insurance run.

Dylan DeLucia is the greatest person to ever walk on this planet. On only four days rest, he managed to pull off a shutout against Arkansas to send the Rebs to the finals. DeLucia did not walk a single batter, and allowed zero runs throughout the game. Even when things started to get a little iffy, he quickly calmed down and absolutely abused Arkansas.

SHUTOUT. TO THE FINALS Y'ALL! pic.twitter.com/wnt2e1LYTR — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) June 23, 2022

With this win, Ole Miss will move on to play Oklahoma in the final for a chance at the National Championship. This is the first time that Ole Miss has officially made it to the finals in Omaha. The first game will be on Saturday, in a best-of-three series. It is another double elimination