Rebs get bested by Arkansas on Wednesday night

Can’t stay undefeated forever.

Ole Miss lost their first game of the post season on Wednesday night 3-2, and will play tomorrow at 3 p.m. C.T. to decide who will advance to play in the National Championship against Oklahoma this weekend.

For the first time in Omaha, the Rebs were the home team, and weren’t able to get on the board first.

Arkansas capitalized early, stealing a play out of the Rebs’ playbook, and hitting a solo home run into left field. Ole Miss’ designated hitter Kemp Alderman answered in a big way tying it up 1-1 in the third. Just two innings later, Arkansas’ Brady Slavens obliterated a ball off of Rebel pitcher John Gaddis to give the Razorbacks a 2-1 lead.

Reliever Jack Washburn pitched two great innings before Arkansas was able to get on to base after a horrible missed call when second baseman Peyton Chatagnier very clearly got the Arkansas baserunner out. Unsurprisingly, the umps got it wrong and he eventually scored to go up 3-1.

Just when you think this game couldn’t be any more exciting, Ole Miss gets the bases loaded with no outs in the bottom of the ninth. They were only able to bring in one run, and then Jacob Gonzalez hit a fly-out to end the game for Ole Miss.

There were plenty of opportunities, but the Rebs were unable to capitalize. Now Ole Miss and Arkansas will face off tomorrow at 3 p.m. C.T. on ESPN for a chance at the title.