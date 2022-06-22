College World Series 2022: Ole Miss vs. Arkansas TV schedule, line-up and open thread

There’s a lot on the line in the game tonight between Ole Miss and Arkansas, so much so it’s probably best to not even say it.

The job isn’t finished clearly, and it’s time for the Rebels to eliminate the Hogs. Plain and simple, get it done and prepare for the next opponent. I don’t have a doubt in my mind both of these coaches are planning to do absolutely everything it takes and make any move possible to win this one game, even if it means throwing every pitcher available. Maybe this is moreso true for Arkansas, but the Rebels may as well take the same approach.

Speaking of pitchers, that little minx Dave Van Horn was smarmy when responding in his postgame press conference and named off four pitchers who might start tonight, but less than three hours until first pitch, Van Horn made his call.

LHP Hagen Smith has been named the starting pitcher for Arkansas' game against Ole Miss. — Andrew Hutchinson (@NWAHutch) June 22, 2022

PROJECTED STARTERS

Ole Miss: LHP John Gaddis - 3-1, 4.40 ERA

Arkansas: LHP Hagan Smith - 6-2, 4.85 ERA

Gaddis started six games this year for the Rebels, and his longest outing came against Central Florida in early March. He also went 2.1 IP against Arkansas with no runs allowed on May 1, so there’s a little bit of history to go with here. From May 1 forward, Gaddis has gone 11.2 IP with three earned runs and nine strikeouts against SEC and PAC 12 opponents.

Smith is a freshman lefty who has started 14 games this season for Arkansas including a start against Ole Miss where he went six innings and only allowed two runs on seven hits. He has pitched in four relief appearances in the NCAA Tournament so far, so I would expect a fairly well rested arm capable of going deep into the game if things are going well.

Bianco has released his line-up for tonight, and here it is.

Here's how the REBS will lineup tonight in #OleMaha! pic.twitter.com/stz5dhTEer — Coach Mike Bianco (@CoachMikeBianco) June 22, 2022

Huge game, everyone knows what’s at stake, very likely the biggest game in the history of the program or at least since 1956 when the team last started 2-0 in the College World Series.

If you haven’t already, find some quality hard liquor, cold beers and if you’re feeling froggy even some champagne. This could be a historic night... or not. Either way you’re prepared.

How to watch

Where: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Neb.

When: 6pm CDT

TV: ESPN

Online streaming: WatchESPN