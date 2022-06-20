Ole Miss stays hot and undefeated in the post season

Ole Miss is one win away from reaching the NCAA championship in Omaha. There are so many things that could be said right now, but Ole Miss fans know better than that.

The Rebs looked explosive from the very first inning, and like a lead foot on the gas, they never let up. They closed out another one in Omaha in dramatic fashion with a 13-5 win over Arkansas.

After a few walks by the Arkansas Razorbacks in the first inning, Kevin Graham was able to single to bring Justin Bench home. Ole Miss put up two runs in both the first, second and third inning. The Razorbacks were also able to find a rhythm of their own, scoring in both the first and second inning.

There was another core memory by Tim Elko tonight for the Rebel faithful, after he hit a two run home-run to extend the lead to four. He continues to dominate in the post-season, and for that, we are grateful.

Arkansas never had a lead in this game, but to say it wasn’t close would be a lie. Ole Miss broke loose in the fifth inning, scoring four runs to make it 10-3 Rebs. After the Rebel offense blew through what feels like every single Razorback pitcher, the game got out of hand. Ole Miss took a 10-run lead in the eighth with three runs courtesy of Justin Bench and Tim Elko.

While the offense took over the game, they had no chance if it weren’t for true freshman starting pitcher Hunter Elliott.

He was phenomenal through 6.1 innings with only one earned run. He ran into a little hiccup in the earlier innings, before turning around to retire 13 of his last 16 batters faced, along with four straight zeros. Mason Nichols came in to finish out the game, throwing up zeros to give way to closer Brandon Johnson. Other than a two-run homer given up in the ninth, Johnson was able to finish this game out. (To be fair, he did have an eight run cushion on his side.)

Ole Miss will get to relax and rest their arms while they await to find out their opponent in an elimination game. The Rebs will face the winner of Arkansas/Auburn on Wednesday at 6 p.m. C.T. With no losses so far, Ole Miss just has to win one game to advance to the championship.