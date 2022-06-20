College World Series 2022: Ole Miss vs. Arkansas TV schedule, line-up and open thread

Ole Miss and Arkansas will play on Monday evening for a chance to advance to the bracket final in the College World Series and ensure at least a top four finish.

It’s one of the biggest games in program history, and if it’s a win, it becomes even moreso massive. The loser of this game will go on to play Auburn tomorrow, so it’s officially an SEC West race in this bracket for a spot in the dadgum national championship.

Pinch yourself. Yes, this is all real.

Arkansas beat Ole Miss two out of three in Fayetteville earlier this year, but it was a very competitive series. If I was on the team, I would definitely have the confidence to say Ole Miss played well enough to win that series, and a few bad bounces or moments sunk those chances.

The Rebels will be the visiting team and going up against a very good pitcher, Zack Morris. No, not the scam artist, trash ball from Saved by the Bell, but a perfect record, sub 2.00 earned run average pitcher who threw three shutout innings against Ole Miss during the aforementioned series.

Ole Miss will counter with Hunter Elliott who has pitched so well in the postseason, and the Tupelo native will certainly have the pressure of the entire state on his back against a talented Arkansas squad who plated 17 runs in its first College World Series game versus Stanford.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Ole Miss: RHP Hunter Elliott - 4-3, 2.82 ERA

Auburn: RHP Zack Morris - 6-0, 1.89 ERA

Garrett Wood is back in the lineup and there’s no TJ McCants. It’s the Super Regional line-up that got the Rebels to this place. Love it or hate it, it’s a look Arkansas hasn’t seen a lot of, and if Ole Miss can get production from the six to nine spots in the order, it will be a great day of offense.

Let your boss know you will be in late tomorrow. This will be a big night for liquor stores if the Rebs push through.

How to watch

Where: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Neb.

When: 6pm CDT

TV: ESPN

Online streaming: WatchESPN