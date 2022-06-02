Rain and flooding will likely delay and disrupt Coral Gables regional

Reports of a possible tropical depression or storm to hit Miami late Thursday and into much of the weekend means delays and disruptions will come with the Coral Gables regional.

Flash flood watches have already been in affect today for the Miami area, and the National Weather Service tweeted Thursday morning more unfriendly baseball weather is en route.

6/2 8:30AM: While we continue to monitor chances for storms this PM, we are also keeping a close eye on the system over the Yucatan peninsula, which is likely to develop in the next 1-2 days, and will bring heavy precip capable of causing flash flooding across SoFL. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/rdqv9MJfCB — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 2, 2022

The Weather Channel reported around 80 percent of its models show the tropical system will hit the south Florida area beginning today through Sunday. The quick video clip shows what looks to be a storm bringing constant rain all day Friday.

First pitch for Miami and Canisius is set for 12 p.m. ET on Friday, and the Ole Miss Rebels and Arizona Wildcats are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. A one day delay may be the best solution or a rain system that moves more quickly than expected, but if rain drags through Saturday and into Sunday, it makes for a very long wait for these teams to hit the field and get this regional in.

The best that fans can hope for right now is some baseball getting played early Saturday to get caught up by Sunday or Monday. Or for the storm to peace out completely and head much further south or north.