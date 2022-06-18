College World Series 2022: Ole Miss vs. Auburn TV schedule, line-up and open thread

Ole Miss baseball kicks off its appearance at the College World Series facing Auburn tonight in Omaha.

The Rebels have been ridiculously hot of late, winning five straight games in the postseason to get here. Now the team faces an Auburn squad who have won 42 games and have a dangerous hitter in behemoth Sonny DiChiara who is batting nearly .400 with 22 home runs on the season.

Ole Miss beat Auburn two out of three on the Plains earlier this season, but it’s clear that was a different Rebel team. The starting rotation was not clear, Kevin Graham left with an injury during the series, and a couple players were just in a slump offensively.

Now it seems the Rebels offense is firing on all cylinders, and there are surprising contributors in key games like Calvin Harris, Garrett Wood and TJ McCants.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Ole Miss: RHP Dylan DeLucia - 6-2, 4.35 ERA

Auburn: RHP Joseph Gonzalez - 7-3, 2.95 ERA

Here's how the REBS will line up in OMAHA! pic.twitter.com/BNsc4wQ1lE — Coach Mike Bianco (@CoachMikeBianco) June 18, 2022

Dylan DeLucia will take the mound at 6 p.m. for Ole Miss with righty Joseph Gonzalez countering for Auburn. The Rebels did not face Gonzalez in March during the SEC series, so the Tigers seem to be a different team as well, finding pitching when its needed.

Here’s the deal though - Ole Miss cannot let Blake Rambusch and Sonny DiChiara beat them in this game. The Rebels have to find a way to get those two guys out or pitch around them as the remainder of the line-up is not nearly as talented. Auburn will likely have a similar philosophy with Tim Elko, Jacob Gonzalez, Kemp Alderman and Kevin Graham.

Fire up your grill, ice down some cold ones, and soak in the game, because win or lose, the Rebels are in damn Omaha again.

How to watch

Where: TD Ameritrade Park, Omaha, Neb.

When: 6pm CDT

TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: WatchESPN