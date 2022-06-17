Omaha Starts Today: Here’s your opening days schedule

The day is finally here, with the road to a championship in Omaha starting today. While the Rebs first game isn’t until tomorrow night, there will be two crucial matchups happening in the tournament today.

In order to stay on top of all the games, Red Cup Rebellion has you covered with updated game times and standings here at this article. Check back daily to see who is getting closer to advancing to the championship series against Ole Miss (hopefully).

For those that don’t know how this tournament is set up, or have forgotten since 2014 was a long time ago, we have a little refresher for you. There are two brackets who each face off in a regional style of play amongst the other teams in their bracket. From there, the winners of each bracket will face off in a best-of-three championship series. Like the regional format, this tournament is a double elimination.

Bracket One

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma: Friday, June 17 at 1 p.m. C.T.

Texas vs. Notre Dame: Friday, June 17 at 6 p.m. C.T.

Bracket Two

Stanford vs. Arkansas: Saturday, June 18 at 1 p.m. C.T.

Auburn vs. Ole Miss: Saturday, June 18 at 6 p.m. C.T.

Following these four games, winners will move into the winner’s bracket, while the losers will head to the losers bracket. Lose twice and you’re gone, but if you make it out of the regional 3-1, you have a 50/50 shot at the championship.

Make sure to check back to scope out the competition and stay updated on what’s going on in each bracket.