Ole Miss in Omaha: Your Non-Sportsy Guide to the College World Series

Yes, the Ole Miss baseball team has finally made the return trip back to Omaha. There is much rejoicing.

A lot of fans are likely making a repeat trip after eight years of not-so-patiently waiting. This post isn’t as much for them. YOU, on the other hand, didn’t go in 2014 for some reason. No matter the reason, it was a mistake.

Omaha during the Men’s College World Series is an absolutely fantastic experience. First off, there’s just an endless stream of baseball for the weekend, and that’s something we’ll talk about a bit more in a few minutes. Second, the Ole Miss Rebels are there, and that means they’re one of the final eight teams fighting for a national championship. Again, this article isn’t really about that.

I’m going to set out some lessons learned, both good and bad, so that you can repeat what went well and also not make the same mistakes I did.

Go to more than just Ole Miss games

The eight teams remaining are all very good, obviously. You have a chance to see quality baseball all weekend. You also have the chance to meet and talk to fans of other teams and learn more about what makes them tick. Obviously, this year it’s a little different in that category as we loathe at least three of the eight teams in the tournament. Still, go to other games. And it’s easy to go to games when you....

Buy tickets to non-OM games an hour before gametime

No joke: I watched a Louisville game in 2014 for five dollars with a seat behind home plate. I don’t know enough to be able to explain why that’s the case. Maybe people buy big packages of tickets and don’t care about some of the games. Maybe fans of school who just assumed they’d be in Omaha purchased tickets only to see their teams lose super regionals (perhaps those fans drink their corn from a jar). It doesn’t matter: their loss is your gain.

When I as there, Vivid Seats was the app of choice for whatever reason. It looks like that may still be the case.

Be willing to pay for good seats for any Ole Miss games

We will almost certainly have more fans there than anyone else. Do not wait to buy your tickets an hour before the game, or else you’re likely to be stuck in the outfield (a seat that suuuuuuuuuuucks in that park). I don;t remember exactly how much I paid for game one in 2014, but I think it was somewhere around $75 for a ticket halfway down the third base line. Prices may be up or down this year. Check.

Don’t assume you’re going to find great food near the park

You’ll be surprised at how few options there are around the stadium. With that many people all looking for places to eat, it’s going to be tough. That said, it looks like there are a few options you may want to try out in Blatt Beer and Table, Hook and Lime, and The Session Room. Mention Red Cup Rebellion sent you. They’ll have no idea what the hell you’re talking about.

Don’t take the “I’ll just go if they make the championship” approach

It’s a really fun time. There’s tons around the stadium to do and see. You will regret not going.

Go to Rosenblatt Stadium

The original home of the College World Series, Rosenblatt stadium is kind of like a small outdoor museum. It’s worth the trip over there, especially if you have kids. Similarly, the Omaha zoo nearby consistently rates as one of the best in the world. I don’t know why, but it does. Another good opportunity for the fam.