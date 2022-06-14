Here’s the full schedule for the College World Series

Father’s Day weekend is about to get wild in the ‘Sip y’all.

Ole Miss will play Auburn on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the dang College World Series. Holy smokes, I can’t believe that’s a sentence I just typed and it’s not sarcasm in the year of our Lord 2022.

The Rebels are riding a hot streak since being named as the last team in the tournament and have a five game winning streak through the Coral Gables regional and the Hattiesburg Super Regional. In the process, national seeds Miami and Southern Miss were eliminated.

Auburn, meanwhile, eliminated national seed Oregon State on Monday to advance to the College World Series. The Tigers also defeated UCLA in the Los Angeles regional in undefeated fashion.

So now for the Rebels, it’s essentially another regional style format. Three wins with no losses means a trip to the championship finals with Auburn, Arkansas and Stanford on the Ole Miss side of the bracket. On the other side of the championship is Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Texas.

Here is the breakdown and schedule of every game leading up to the national championship.

Bracket 1

Game 1 Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M - June 17, 1 p.m.

Game 2 Notre Dame vs. Texas - June 17, 6 p.m.

Game 5 Sunday June 19, 1 p.m.

Game 6 Sunday June 19, 6 p.m.

Game 9 Tuesday June 21, 1 p.m.

Game 11 Wednesday June 22, 1 p.m.

Game 13 Thursday June 23 TBD*

Bracket 2

Game 3 Arkansas vs. Stanford - June 18, 1 p.m.

Game 4 Ole Miss vs. Auburn - June 18, 6 p.m.

Game 7 Monday June 20, 1 p.m.

Game 8 Monday June 20, 6 p.m.

Game 10 Tuesday June 21, 6 p.m.

Game 12 Wednesday June 22, 6 p.m.

Game 14 Thursday June 23 TBD*

* if necessary

College World Series Finals

Game 1 Saturday June 25, 6 p.m.

Game 2 Sunday June 26, 6 p.m.

Game 3 Monday June 27, 6 p.m.