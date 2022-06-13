Will it be Oregon State or Auburn to face the Rebels in Omaha?

There are only two spots left in the College World Series, and both will be decided Monday night including who will be the next opponent for the Ole Miss Rebels.

Ole Miss advanced to the College World Series on Sunday after sweeping Southern Miss in the Hattiesburg Super Regional. Oregon State and Auburn will play in game three of the Corvallis Super Regional at 6:30 p.m. CT to decide who will advance to Omaha and play the Rebels.

Auburn hosted Ole Miss earlier this season and lost the series at home with losses on Friday, 13-6, and Sunday, 15-2. The Friday win at that time was credited to Dylan DeLucia who came out of the bullpen in the game, so clearly a very different team than what Ole Miss has shown the last two weekends.

At this point in the season, I’m not sure there’s a rooting interest in who Ole Miss plays next. Every team is going to be just a handful of wins away from a dang national championship, and the momentum will swing at a moment’s notice in these games. There’s potentially a little bit of a psychological advantage to playing Auburn, knowing that opponent, and knowing you beat them already.

However, Auburn could come into a game against Ole Miss in Omaha with revenge on its mind from the early March series loss looking to prove something.

Oregon St. meanwhile is a very good baseball team very close to 50 wins on the season and tore through most of the PAC12. The Beavers did lose two of three at Arizona somewhat recently and also struggled a bit with a home regional losing to Vanderbilt in one game before a nail-biting championship win.

Additionally, the top side of this bracket features Arkansas and then the winner of UConn and Stanford on Monday night. So there’s a lot to be watched for Ole Miss fans and its postseason.

Again, either way I think the games are just different in Omaha. Every team has the ability to win a national championship or it wouldn’t be there.