Ole Miss is Omaha Bound!!!!!!!

For the first time since 2014, your Ole Miss Rebels are officially Omaha bound. The curse is over.

The Golden Eagles and the Rebels underwent another pitching duel that led to a scoreless first four innings. Freshman Hunter Elliott got the start on the mound for Ole Miss and went into the eight inning lights out. His final line ended up with 7.1 innings pitched with 10 strikeouts, only three hits (including two of those in the eighth), and no runs allowed. Getting through a Super Regional as a Rebel is never easy, but when your pitcher pitches this well, things tend to work themselves out.

Southern Miss starting pitcher Tanner Hall absolutely worked through the Rebels and even though he gave up three runs, his pitching kept this fiery Ole Miss offense at bay for a lot of the game. However, at the bottom of the fifth, the Rebels broke through scoring three runs. The dominant hitting continued with a single by Justin Bench to bring home Hayden Dunhurst to make it 4-0.

Josh Mallitz came in as a reliever at the top of the eighth for Elliott and inherited two batters on base. He ended up walking a batter to face a bases loaded situation with two out. Mallitz handled it gracefully to get out of the jam, keeping it to 4-0.

At the bottom of the eighth, TJ McCants made his first appearance at the plate this super and of course, hit a home run to add a nice little insurance run.

Ole Miss got through the ninth with almost no issues to advance to Omaha. One hell of a season so far, but they did it. The last team in gives no effs, they just swept their Super.

DON’T. LET. THE. REBS. GET. HOT