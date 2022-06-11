It’s finally time for Supers: We’ve got your mid-afternoon plans

Against all odds, the Rebs are about to play in a Super Regional today. It’s been a surreal year as an Ole Miss baseball fan, but today they get to prove that they’re not the same team they were in April... hopefully. Regardless of what happens, there are plenty of amazing ways to watch the game, whether it’s with thousands of other Rebel baseball fans or in the comfort of your own house. Because ticket prices are out of control in Hattiesburg and we aren’t even going to entertain that option, we’ve got your afternoon plans scheduled.

Swayze Field:

After numerous calls to make this happen, Ole Miss announced that they would be opening up Swayze Field for a watch party today to cheer on the Rebs from Oxford. I imagine there will be a lot of people eager to watch the game on the big screen and get that same “in-game atmosphere” feel, so if that’s you, head on down to Swayze to watch the Rebs take on Southern Miss at 3 p.m. C.T.

Can't make it to Hattiesburg? Spend your weekend at Swayze!



More information here: https://t.co/Rkqsbw0Qa0 pic.twitter.com/iNuvNALFY9 — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) June 8, 2022

Lamar Yard:

Another great option for any Oxford locals. Lamar Yard typically has an Ole Miss watch party out on their lawn area for every away game, and if you need your barbecue fix today without any of the actual work, Lamar Yard is the place to be. Only downside is that it’s going to be a hot one today, and the game is unfortunately slated for the hottest part of the day.

Your couch:

While maybe not as social, this option is another great one if you’re not from Oxford or can’t stand the heat. Throw some hot dogs on the grill and park yourself in front of the TV to cheer on the Rebs to a victory!

Ole Miss and Southern Miss have a scheduled 3 p.m. C.T. first pitch today. The game will be available on ESPNU. In the meantime, check out how you can watch the other SEC foes playing in their supers, with some in game two already.