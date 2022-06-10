Super Regional Tracker: We follow every SEC team to the College World Series

There are five SEC teams in the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament, but only two of the five benefit from a home field advantage.

However, all five teams could potentially advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., which would mean the conference could dominate in terms of appearances this year and become an SEC Tournament North of sorts.

The SEC has the nation’s number one overall seed in Tennessee who are surely the odds on favorites to win the national championship right now, but baseball is a super weird game that very rarely ever plays out as expected. In fact, the last time a number one overall seed won the College World Series was 1999, so for you casual fans out there, throw the dang rankings out the window.

The Cup will update how the games have play out and continue to update the upcoming schedule for the rest of the weekend. Cheers!

Notre Dame at Tennessee

Friday: 5 p.m.

Saturday: 1 p.m.

Sunday: TBD

Louisville at Texas A&M

Friday: 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: 2 p.m.

Sunday: TBD

Arkansas at North Carolina

Saturday: 10 a.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m.

Monday: TBD

Auburn at Oregon State

Saturday: 9 p.m.

Sunday: 9 p.m.

Monday: TBD

Ole Miss at Southern Miss

Saturday: 3 p.m.

Sunday: 3 p.m.

Monday: TBD